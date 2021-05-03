Grammys Scrap 'Secret' Nomination Committees After The Weeknd Called It "Corrupt"





The Grammy Awards will no longer use “secret” committees to select which acts get nominated for the prestigious music awards following criticism from artists and allegations of rigging. The Recording Academy on Friday said nominations for the 2022 awards would be decided by its entire voting membership of more than 11,000, rather than the anonymous […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper