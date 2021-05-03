Inter’s Conte hails one of his ‘most important successes’ after Serie A triumph | The Guardian Nigeria News

Antonio Conte hailed Inter Milan’s first Serie A triumph since 2010 on Sunday as “one of the most important successes” of his career.

Inter clinched their 19th Scudetto after nearest rivals Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo to leave the Nerazzurri 13 points clear with four games remaining.

Conte lifted the Italian title on three occasions as Juventus coach and won the Premier League as Chelsea boss in 2018.

“This is one of the most important successes of my career,” the 51-year-old told Italian television station Rai.

“Deciding to join Inter was not easy, just when the team was not equipped to win immediately.

“Furthermore, the opponent was Juventus for whom I had worked for a long time, who had dominated for nine years. Today we can say that our sacrifices have…