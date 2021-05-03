Man City put faith in collective strength to blunt PSG’s star powerSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester City’s Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in south London on May 1, 2021. (Photo by CLIVE ROSE / POOL / AFP) /

“We don’t have a specific player to win games,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said earlier this season to explain his side’s consistency in a more congested season than ever before. “We have to do it together.”

City’s strength as a collective was evidenced in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace that took them to the brink of a third Premier League title in four years.

Guardiola could afford the luxury of making eight changes from the side that beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final and still roll out a starting XI that cost over £350 million ($483 million) to recruit.

Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus,…



