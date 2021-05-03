Nigeria can’t afford another civil war, Tinubu warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Wants calls for secession dropped

•Lagos to install 2000 security cameras

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the country is yet to recover from consequences of the civil war, therefore, cannot afford to experience another one. He urged those clamouring for secession to jettison the idea because the country is better together than being separated.

In his goodwill message at a special Ramadan lecture held at Lagos House, Marina, yesterday, Tinubu said the war drums some people were beating could result in disintegration of the country like Sudan and Iraq.

“For those clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria…