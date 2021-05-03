‘Nigeria risks flood, crop loss for underfunding water sector’





A water resource expert, Razak Jimoh, has said that Nigeria currently lacks dam capacity to properly arrest floods and prevent loss of produce as the current budgetary allocations to the sector are inadequate. He said the N475.6 billion estimated for the execution of the nation’s water sector is not enough, hence the abandonment of critical […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper