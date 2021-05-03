Nigeria urgently needs genuine change, eminent citizens insist | The Guardian Nigeria News

A group of eminent Nigerians, New Fabian Society of the Concerned Professionals, has called on religious, traditional and leaders of thought nationwide to partner for genuine change.

In a release titled, ‘Time to raise the white flag’, signed by Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Anthony Kila, Femi Falana (SAN), Tola Mobolurin, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Dr. Usman Bugaje, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), Dr. Isawa Dogo, Joe Atueyi and Bisi Olowoyo, the body backed Prof. Wole Soyinka’s advocacy for external assistance to prevent Nigeria from getting on a “one chance transport on the road to Somalia.”

The statement continued: “Our country is crippled. Our compatriots are being slaughtered like chickens all over the country. Insecurity has become the most interrogated phenomenon of our time and the result is clear for all to see. With our reality as a true existential threat, we must move from emotional rationalisations of our past behaviour to recognising that we have created our…