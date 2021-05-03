Nigerian workers opposed to scrapping of local councils- WabbaNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Organised Labour says Nigerian workers are opposed to any reform that seeks to scrap the local government system from the Constitution.

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Ayuba Wabba, said this on Monday in Abuja, in a statement, he jointly signed with President, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Quadri Olaleye.

“It is unfortunate that in spite of the plague of insecurity confronting our country, some politicians are working hard to scrap the local government system.

“Organised Labour rejects such plans and warns that it would only aggravate the current security challenges in our country.

“The absence of services and gainful employment at the very nucleus of economic activities in Nigeria is only an open invitation to an apocalypse.

“Instead of scrapping the local government councils, we call on the government to improve access to local economic centres,” he said.

He also urged political leaders to adopt measures to…