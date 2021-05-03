Transcorp hopeful of sustained profitability | The Guardian Nigeria News

Transcorp Plc has said the firm is well-positioned for sustainable growth and profitability as key investments begin to reflect in its operations.

The Chairman of the company, Tony Elumelu, while reviewing the company’s performance at the 15th yearly general meeting held in Abuja on Monday, said investments such as the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Afam Power Plc and Afam III Fast Power Limited are expected to enhance bottom-line in the nearest future.

Shareholders at the meeting approved one kobo dividend for the 2020 financial year.

Elumelu said: “With Transcorp, the future is extremely bright. As at the time we invested in the company, the main line of business was the hotel. But today, we have invested more than $120 million to refurbish and rehabilitate the hotel because we are long-term investors.

“The value of the hotel has significantly improved. The investment in oil assets is an investment that is building significant value for all of us,…