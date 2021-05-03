Yahaha Bello lauds vigilantes for repelling kidnappers, rescuing victims | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commended the vigilance group and security agents in Dekina Local Government Area of the state for the arrest of notorious kidnappers.

Bello gave the commendation in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, on Sunday after a successful operation where three kidnapped victims were also rescued.

The governor said that the kidnappers had been operating and terrorising communities in the environs.

According to him, the successful fight against criminals in the state is also coming at a time when insecurity is heightened in some parts of the country.

Bello said the gang of notorious kidnappers operating in Dekina Area Council on Sunday met their waterloo on Saturday on Idah Road.

He added that the repel by the Joint Taskforce of Neighborhood watch, vigilantes, hunters and other security agents led to the death of the gang members as three captives were released.

“The kidnappers, whose names were…