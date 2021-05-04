’30 dead’ in attack in eastern Burkina Faso | The Guardian Nigeria News

Suspected jihadists killed around 30 people in an attack Monday in eastern Burkina Faso, local and security sources said, in what would be one of the worst such attacks in the country’s history.

“A large number of armed individuals attacked the village of Kodyel in the district of Foutouri this morning, causing several dozen deaths in the civilian population,” a regional security source told AFP.

An official from a local self-defence group confirmed the attack, saying that at least “20 to 30” people had been killed.

“It happened early this morning when some people were still in their homes. Dozens of men burst into the village and set houses on fire, while others stood watch and shot at people indiscriminately.”

Another member of the VDP civil defence militia in Foutouri district also estimated “around 30 dead, men and women” — although “the toll remains provisional, because everyone fled the village”.

As well as the dead, “around twenty people…