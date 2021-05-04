Aviation workers flay minister for ‘poor handling’ of sector, failed promises | The Guardian Nigeria News

Aviation workers, yesterday, flayed their Minister, Hadi Sirika, for alleged poor handling of the sector and failure to deliver on the promises made since inception of office about six years ago.

The workers were miffed by the one-man show posture of the minister in running the sector, manifesting in absence of statutory governing boards of aviation agencies.

The workers, in commemoration of 2021 Workers’ Day said the untidy arrangement robbed them of better welfare, conditions of service and general wellbeing of the industry as earlier pledged by the minister.

Sirika had on assumption of office rolled out an aviation development masterplan, which has the launch of a new national carrier, concession of the airports, aircraft leasing company and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) organisation among others in focus.

President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ben Nnabue, expressed the union’s…