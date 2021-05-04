Danish Jewellery Maker Pandora Discards The Use Of Mined Diamonds





Denmark’s Pandora announced Tuesday it would no longer make jewellery using mined diamonds, aiming to create more ethically sourced products. The move comes a year after the company, which specialises in more affordable jewellery, decided to use only recycled gold and silver by 2025. Pandora also announced Tuesday its first collection of jewellery using diamonds […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper