Kogi State chairman of Miyetti Allah kidnapped | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kogi State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Wakili Damina, has been abducted in his house at Chikara village, Kogi local government area of the state.

According to the state secretary of MACBAN, Mr Adamu Abubakar, he was taken away on April 30 by some armed men dressed in military camouflage.

Speaking on the issue on Tuesday, Abubakar said the abductors, numbering about eight, came in a white bus at about 12 noon to “forcefully” take away the chairman from his house at Chikara village, Kogi Local Government area.

Abubakar said he was informed of the incident about an hour later by Damina’s younger brother, who claimed he witnessed the incident.

He also stated that he immediately called the phone number of the missing chairman, but it rang out.

Abubakar said Damina’s phone was switched off when he repeated the call about an hour later.

“Since then, his lines are not reachable and all efforts to know his whereabout…