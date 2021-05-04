Major reversal growth trajectory hits telecoms industry | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Sector loses 12.1m subscribers in five months

• Broadband penetration drops by 3.84%, as 6m Nigerians lose Internet access

• Future GDP growth, contributions look bleak

• Stakeholders foresee faster recovery

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, which has been a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), has suffered a decline in growth trajectory. This is due to drop in subscriptions and other industry fundamentals in the last five months.

Findings showed that growth of the sector has been on the downward slide as over 12 million mobile subscriptions have been cut off. Access to the latest industry subscription statistics released at the weekend by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) confirmed this challenge as the country’s tele-density dropped by 6.34 per cent.

Telephone density or tele-density is the number of telephone connections for every hundred individuals living within an area. It varies widely across the…