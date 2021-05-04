Meghan Markle Now An Author With Her First Children BookGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Meghan Markle on Tuesday announced she has written a children’s book called The Bench, which is inspired by Prince Harry and her one-year-old son Archie.
The Duchess of Sussex, 39, said the book would explore the ‘special bond between father and son’ as ‘seen through a mother’s eyes’.
The story, set for release on June 8, will be illustrated by bestselling artist Christian Robinson and published by Penguin Random House.
In a statement, Meghan said:
The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that…
Source: Guardian Newspaper