Meghan Markle Now An Author With Her First Children BookGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Meghan Markle on Tuesday announced she has written a children’s book called The Bench, which is inspired by Prince Harry and her one-year-old son Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, said the book would explore the ‘special bond between father and son’ as ‘seen through a mother’s eyes’.

The story, set for release on June 8, will be illustrated by bestselling artist Christian Robinson and published by Penguin Random House.

In a statement, Meghan said: