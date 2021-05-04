Nigeria, Microsoft partner to digitally upskill 5million Nigerians in 3 years, says Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria is to partner tech giant, Microsoft Corporation, to accelerate the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) on a deepened digital economy.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said that the vice president said this at the virtual formalisation of the partnership.

The vice president said the partnership would leverage Microsoft’s experience in the utilisation of technology as an enabler for the delivery of public and social good.

Under the partnership, no fewer than 5 million Nigerians would benefit from a digital upskilling programme.

The partnership, anchored on connectivity, skilling and digital transformation, was sequel to discussions between both parties led by the by the vice president.

Osinbajo, in January, had a virtual meeting with the Microsoft Corporation President, Mr Brad Smith, where discussions covered areas of intersection between technology and governance, to enhance Nigeria’s digital…