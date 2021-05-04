



Nigerians have taken to Twitter to demand the swift intervention of the government to see to the release of the remaining Greenfield University students as the abductors threatened to kill them today. Twenty-two undergraduates were seized from their campus almost two weeks ago by gunmen. Five of them have since been killed by the captors. […]

The post Nigerians demand rescue of remaining Greenfield University students appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper