Parents of abducted Kaduna students protest at National Assembly | The Guardian Nigeria News

Parents and colleagues of the abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in Kaduna State have occupied the National Assembly complex, Abuja, in protest.

“My son is the only one I have I don’t have a husband, I’m a widow,” the mother of one of the students told journalists in tears.

She lamented that the abduction is already 55 days – two days shy of two months since the students have been abducted.

Other protesters at the National Assembly include members of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution are lamenting over what they described as the negligence of the state and Federal Government in securing the release of the children.

“Education is our right! Safety is our right! Freedom is our right!, Free Afaka 29!” the protesters chanted songs of solidarity and displayed…