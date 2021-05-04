WHO chief Tedros plans to seek second term | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus 2

This handout image provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 27, 2020 in Geneva shows WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the launch of a new foundation for private donations, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. – The UN health agency on May 27, 2020 launched a new foundation for private donations, as US President Donald Trump threatens to pull the plug over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Christopher Black / World Health Organization / AFP) /

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — who has become the face of the agency’s battle against the pandemic — will run for a second term, Stat News reported Monday.

The 56-year-old former Ethiopian health minister and minister of foreign affairs has not said publicly whether or not he plans to seek another term.

But an unnamed source close to Tedros told the US health news site that the director-general intends to stand for…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

