



An 80-year-old woman, Mrs Mary Adebayo, her 19-year-old granddaughter, Funmilola Adebayo and two other ladies have been arrested in Akure, the Ondo State capital, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEAS, for selling assorted illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and tramadol. Over 192kilogrammes of cocaine and other psychoactive substances were recovered […]

80-year-old woman, grand-daughter, others arrested with cocaine, heroin





