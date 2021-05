The Ayam Cemani is a unique breed of chicken. It is easily distinguished with its all-black feathers, skin, and meat. The breed was developed in Indonesia where it is kept by the upper classes of society. It is thought to have magical powers and is quite valuable and sought after in Asian countries. At the […]

The post Ayam Cemani: World's Most Expensive Chicken appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper