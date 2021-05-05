Malami welcomes ECOWAS Court judgment dismissing SERAP’s case against FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami,SAN, on Tuesday welcomed an ECOWAS Court judgment dismissing a case filed by the trustees of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Federal Government.

Malami, in a statement by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, said the judgment has saved Nigeria from payment of billons of naira for bogus claims.

He described the judgment as a clear vindication of the government’s efforts towards respecting human rights and international conventions.

Malami, therefore renewed the commitment of his office to protecting the rights of citizens in all ramifications as well as protecting the public interest in the discharge of all constitutionally recognised mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judgment which was delivered on April 26, presided over by Justice Edward Asante with Justice Gberi-Be Outattara and Justice Januaria Costa as members declared…