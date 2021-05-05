Naira abusers risk six months jail, CBN warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cautioned the public against abuse of the country’s currency, describing naira as pride of the nation.

Speaking at the CBN Fair at Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State, yesterday, the Principal Manager, Currency Operations Department, Mrs. Dorothy Onyene, cautioned traders, farmers and other Nigerians to stop rough-handling the naira notes in circulation.

Onyene frowned on the manner Nigerians mutilate, fold, deface and even use the naira as jotter. She added: “It is a punishable offence to abuse the naira. Defaulters are liable to six months imprisonment and/or N50,000 fine.

“Improper handling of the notes, including mutilation, hawking, squeezing and spraying money at events would not be tolerated.”She urged Anambra residents to respect and keep the naira clean.

According to her, the CBN spends a lot of money to print a single note, adding that such money would have been used for basic…