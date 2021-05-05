NIEEE tasks Nigerians on safety, better working environment | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) has challenged Nigerians and Nigeria on safety and improved working environment.

Joining the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, NIEEE said a better working condition would spur workers to perform better.

At a virtual forum organized by NIEEE, the guest speaker, Tony Akinyemi, said the human body is designed to be in a state of wellness, which is always striving to be healthy. He however, said some factors are always the creator of diseases in human bodies.

Akinyemi, who spoke on the topic, “Understanding the Causes of Diseases,” stated that the major causes of diseases in the body can be termed as D.A.T.I.I.S.S.

He explained that Deficiency, Abuse, Toxicity / Toxemia, Injury, Infections, Sedentary Living and Stress (DATIISS) are the major causes of diseases in the human body.

Akinyemi, a nutritionist and natural health advocate, said to prevent diseases, one…