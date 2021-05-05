Shippers fret over increase of freight rates | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian shippers have expressed worry over the increase freight rate on shipments from Europe and Asia to Lagos from less about $3,500 for a 40-foot container to $13,500 due to scarcity of empty containers.

The Guardian learnt that shipping companies in Istanbul, Guangzhou, Antwerp and Beijing have run out of containers to ship goods to Apapa and Tincan ports.

Findings suggest that most containers sent in the last 10 years have not been returned.

The President of Shippers Association Lagos State (SALS), Jonathan Nicol, said most of the empty containers abandoned in Nigeria by shipping companies have expired and could not be shipped back to their countries of origin.

He expressed fear that the freight rates might rise further to as high as $20,000, saying the government has been engaged severally on getting the shipping lines to evacuate their containers but that they did nothing to address the issue.

Nicol pointed that empty containers are now littered everywhere in the…