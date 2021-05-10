Cross River partners firm to distribute medical supplies with drone | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Cross River Government has partnered with Zipline, a national-scale drone delivery service, for on-demand delivery of medical supplies to health facilities across the state.

Mr Daniel Marfo, the Senior Vice President of Africa at Zipline give this hint in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Marfo said Zipline plans to initially build two distribution centres to facilitate deliveries to more than 1,000 health facilities that serve millions of people across the state.

He said the medical supplies included vaccines, medications and blood products.

“These distribution centres will support the delivery of medical supplies on 24 hours a day and seven days a week basis.

“Construction of the first distribution centre is expected to begin immediately and be completed within six months from the start date,’’ he said.

According to him, the partnership is made possible by the foresight of Gov. Benedict Ayade and with the collaboration of the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu…