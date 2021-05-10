Lagos State’s Public Advice Centre handled 190,587 in two years – Dawodu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Director of Lagos State Public Advice Centre, PAC, Mr Tunji Dawodu, has said the centre has handled a total 190, 587 cases since the inception of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

Dawodu said during a recent interview on Lagos Television that the Centre was created with the mandate of providing free information and legal advice.

“60% were solved through mediation, 25% were referred to other government agencies while the remaining 15% was debt recovery of ₦20M,” Dawodu said.

He added that the Centre will soon embark on sensitisation campaigns in communities to further increase awareness about its activities.

Stating that the centre serves as the first port of call for residents in distress, Dawodu said the Centre also provides free information on the legal rights and responsibilities of citizens.

“Knowledge is very important in every aspect of human endeavour, it will be impossible for you to know…