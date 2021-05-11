African players in Europe: Salah, Mane finally combine for goal | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with Liverpool’s Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (C) and Liverpool’s Senegalese striker Sadio Mane scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions league Last 16 2nd Leg football match between Liverpool and RB Leipzig at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on March 10, 2021. Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP

African Footballer of the Year award winners Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah combined for a Premier League goal for the first time this season as Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0 at Anfield.

Senegalese Mane nodded in a cross from Egyptian Salah to put the Reds en route to three points that kept alive hopes of a top-four finish and a Champions League place next season.

Salah was voted the top African player in 2017 and 2018 and Mane succeeded him.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up the performances of Africans in the major European leagues at the weekend:

ENGLAND
SADIO MANE (Liverpool)

Reigning champions Liverpool have not had…



