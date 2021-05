Genevieve Nnaji will join the cast of the audio adaptation of FELA!, Fela Ten Twenty, written and directed by filmmaker Funa Maduka, to premiere on Clubhouse, the popular drop-in audio chat platform, on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, with shows at 2 PM ET and 6 PM ET both days. Proceeds from the […]

