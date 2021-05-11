Japan’s Osaka ‘not sure’ Olympics should happen as doubts growSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka admitted she was “not really sure” the coronavirus-hit Tokyo Olympics should go ahead as doubts grew about the Games just weeks before the opening ceremony.

The four-time tennis Grand Slam winner joined fellow Japanese player Kei Nishikori in raising concerns, with Tokyo and other parts of Japan under a virus state of emergency.

A top politician also warned that Japan still had to make a “careful decision” about whether to hold the Games, which have scant public support according to opinion polls.

Scrapping the 2020 Olympics, postponed last year as the pandemic advanced, is a concept that has never quite gone away,…