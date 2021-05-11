Japan’s Osaka ‘not sure’ Olympics should happen as doubts growSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

This handout photo released by the Tennis Australia on February 18, 2021 shows Japan's Naomi Osaka speaks at a press conference after winning her women's semi-final match against Serena Williams of the US on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka admitted she was “not really sure” the coronavirus-hit Tokyo Olympics should go ahead as doubts grew about the Games just weeks before the opening ceremony.

The four-time tennis Grand Slam winner joined fellow Japanese player Kei Nishikori in raising concerns, with Tokyo and other parts of Japan under a virus state of emergency.

A top politician also warned that Japan still had to make a “careful decision” about whether to hold the Games, which have scant public support according to opinion polls.

Scrapping the 2020 Olympics, postponed last year as the pandemic advanced, is a concept that has never quite gone away,…



