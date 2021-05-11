Moon not sighted, Sallah is Thursday – Sultan





The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced that the Ramadan fast would continue on Wednesday. This was contained in a statement on Tuesday evening by the chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of Sultanate Council in Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu. According to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper