‘Nigerians can’t stand two more years of Buhari regime’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Call for Buhari’s impeachment invitation to anarchy, says BMO

• NBA backs Afe Babalola’s ‘Summit of Hope’, says call not to topple Buhari

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday, threw its weight behind calls for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, warning Nigeria cannot survive two more years under this regime. Speaking during AIT’s ‘Kakaaki’ programme, spokesman of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, called on members of the National Assembly to begin the process of impeaching the president, noting that the lawmakers must realise that the country is in a dire state.

Baba-Ahmed, who pointed out that the challenges bedeviling the country were more than mere talking and issuing statements, said now is the time to act.

He said: “Those who have constitutional responsibility must realise that the country is in a dire strait, and do something other than just talking and making promises. The second option…