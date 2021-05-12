Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence On Porsha’s Engagement To Her Estranged HusbandGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Focusing on the future, Falynn Guobadia is choosing peace after her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, announced his engagement to her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams.

Falynn, 31, in a report by Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, said:

I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support, at this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.

Williams, 39, revealed on social media about her surprise engagement on Monday, May 10. She wrote on Instagram:

Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.

The reality star added an update about her…