NSCDC intercepts truckload of crude oil, arrests 4 suspects in Imo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Imo Command has intercepted a truckload of crude oil and apprehended four suspected pipeline vandals.

The NSCDC Commandant in Imo, Mr Michael Ogar, disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ogar said that suspected pipeline vandals conveying crude in the truck were arrested at the Okigwe axis of the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said that the officers on duty confirmed that the suspects, who initially claimed to be moving from Umuahia to Okigwe were actually conveying the 4,000 litres of crude oil from Port Harcourt to Kano.

The commandant expressed the commitment of the NSCDC to training, retraining and welfare of its men and officers for optimal output.

He, however, expressed regret on the death of one of its officers who was on anti bunkering duty as well as two others who were killed by stray bullets.

Ogar pledged full compensation for…