Oba of Benin concludes ‘Ugie-Ododuwa’ ceremonyNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Tuesday concluded the first public performance of Ugie-Ododuwa ceremony at the sacred Ugha-Ehengbuda axis of the palace ground in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the climax of the “outdoor spiritual ceremony” was when the Oba joined seven masqueraders in their stylish dance steps, as the Ogbelaka Royal drummers rendered spiritual incantations.

The outdoor ceremony which attracted many, especially the youth, started on May 4.

The Oba’s acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Victor Ogiemwanre, noted that the ceremony is in commemoration of the return of Oranmiyan, the son of Ododuwa, to his ancestral land of Benin.

Ogiemwanre said the ceremony is also used to thank God, ancestors as well as ‘spirits’ of the community for Oba Ewuare’s successful ascension to the throne of his forbearers.

“The spiritual rites started during the reign of Oba Esigie at about 1504 AD lasts for…