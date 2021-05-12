Sho Majozi, Fireboy, Sauti Sol, Lead Roster Of Artistes In Celebration Of Africa Month With YouTube Music

Sho Majozi, Fireboy DML and Sauti Sol are some of the stars that will serenade music lovers with live performances as YouTube Music released a schedule of performances and music-industry related events in celebration of Africa month. In the lead up to its Africa Day concert, in partnership with MTV Base Africa, YouTube Music is celebrating the continent’s popular culture with performances by popular artistes from Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

YouTube Music’s celebrations of Africa Month will culminate in the Africa Day Concert hosted, for the second year in a row, by actor and activist Idris Elba. The concert, which will take place on Tuesday, May, 25, 2021 at 7PM CAT on the MTV Base YouTube channel, will feature trailblazing African stars performing on multiple stages from across the continent.

According to Manager Director, EMEA Emerging Markets, Alex Okosi, for more than a decade, YouTube has helped artistes developed and export the African sound to music…