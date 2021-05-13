Atletico edge closer to La Liga title after Real Sociedad win | The Guardian Nigeria News

Atletico Madrid held their nerve to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Wednesday and move within touching distance of winning La Liga.

Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa made a dominant first half count for Atletico, who retreated in the second and were left hanging on after Igor Zubeldia blasted in for La Real with seven minutes left.

When the final whistle blew, Diego Simeone jogged up the tunnel at the Wanda Metropolitano, punching the air as he went, fully aware how important this result could prove.

“We were excellent in the first half but the suffering was unnecessary when we had so many chances,” Simeone said.

Outside, Atleti fans had gathered to cheer and sing throughout a nervy contest…