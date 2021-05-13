Ellen DeGeneres To End Her TV Talk Show In 2022 | The Guardian Nigeria News

American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres will end her long-running daytime television chat show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” next year.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

This is coming after ratings for the show tanked following bullying allegations by several former and current employees who accused DeGeneres of fostering a toxic work environment last year and turning a blind eye to bullying by executives.

In April 2020, Variety reported on the outrage among the show’s crew members over pay reduction, a lack of communication and poor treatment by producers after the pandemic shut down production and a non-union tech company was hired to tape the show remotely from DeGeneres’ California…