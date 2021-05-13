Russia to send film crew to ISS for first movie in space | The Guardian Nigeria News

Russia’s space agency said Thursday it was sending an actress and a director to the International Space Station in October to make the first feature film in space.

“Filming will take place at the International Space Station. The start of the expedition is scheduled for October 5, 2021, from the Baikonur cosmodrome on the Soyuz MS-19 manned transport spacecraft,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

Actress Yulia Peresild, 36, and director Klim Shipenko, 37, will undergo special training, including tests on a centrifuge and flights in zero gravity, starting no later than 1 June.

Their pre-flight training will be documented by one of Russia’s main TV channels, Channel One, which will also be involved in producing the film.

The film’s working title is “Challenge” and will be in the genre of a “space drama”, Roscosmos…