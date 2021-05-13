‘Sultan didn’t make u-turn on Eid-el-Fitri day declaration’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The media office of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has denied claims that the monarch made a u-turn over his declaration of Thursday, May 13, 2021 as 1st Shawwal 1442 AH and day for Idul-Fitri celebration.

Bashir Adefaka of Sultan Media Office in a statement described the claims as an unfortunate attempt to mislead Muslim faithful and was therefore put off as unIslamic.

“Where those acting for any particular Muslim leader, for whatever reason known to them, heard “Wednesday” whereas what the entire world heard and read from the report approved by the Sultan was “Thursday”, remains a matter of concern,” Adefaka said.

“One is concerned, considering the kind of people, who should cooperate with the the Leader for the unity of Muslims and, by extension, peace, unity and overall development of Nigeria, but resort to using deliberate misinformation to misguide Muslims even in a religious affair as cogent as Ramadan fasting. It is not only…