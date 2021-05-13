Tomi Waziri lost his sight in a robbery attack but has now dedicated himself to serving humanity





On September 12, 2019, Tomi Waziri, an Uber driver, was driving from 1004, Victoria Island to Ajao Estate to drop off a passenger when in a traffic jam at the popular Apongbon Bridge, known for nefarious activities, two youths with locally made guns came up to his car window trying to rob him of his […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper