Army refutes report of Boko Haram giving Ramadan packages to northeast residents | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian Army has refuted online media reports that Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province had distributed Ramadan welfare packages to some residents of Borno and Yobe States.

Army spokesman Mohammed Yerima in a statement said the article did not mention any specific location where the alleged distribution took place.

Yerima said said “The NA being a professional organisation decided to look at the article with every seriousness with a view to making intelligence out of it.

“However, our analysis established that there was nothing substantial about the claim except that it was a hurriedly packaged piece of propaganda that was meant to distract the populace away from the recent defeats being suffered by the terrorists.

According to him, “It is a notorious fact that the terrorists at various times have made several attempts to make the lives of the residents of these states miserable through the Ramadan season which were met with overwhelming response from the…