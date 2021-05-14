I will continue to embark on people-oriented investment, says Gov. AbdulRazaq | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara says his administration will continue to embark on people-oriented investments that will be of benefit and reward to the people of the state.

AbdulRazaq made the remarks when the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, visited the Government House on the Annual Bareke, on Friday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bareke is a royal practice, where the traditional institution reciprocates an earlier sallah homage by the head of the government institution.

The governor said his administration would continue to commit more of the state’s resources to developmental projects that would have direct impact on the lives of the poor and vulnerable persons in the society.

He said in the past two years of his administration, there had been deliberate activities to make people the centre piece of the government’s decision.

“In 2019, the people of this state made a significant decision in electing us to…