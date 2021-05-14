Jaden Smith Is Opening A Restaurant To Feed Homeless PeopleGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Actor and singer Jaden Smith is set to open a restaurant that will give free vegan meals to homeless people.

The restaurant is named after Jaden’s I Love You food truck initiative, which he launched nearly two years ago, on his 21st birthday, Variety reports.

The 22-year-old philanthropist said his goal was to provide “healthy, vegan food for free” to those in need in Skid Row, a neighborhood in Downtown Los Angeles.

With the I Love You restaurant, Jaden wants those who can afford to pay for their meal to spend a little more as a means of paying it forward to the next person in need.

“But if you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you,” he explained.

Jaden launched his I Love You food truck in 2019 when he turned 21, saying the movement is ‘about giving people what they deserve, healthy vegan food for free’.

It…