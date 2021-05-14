Knocks, kudos for Anchor Borrowers scheme in South West | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Scheme is corruption-prone, says Oyo AFAN chairman

• Our biggest challenge in Ondo is herdsmen, Akinbi declares

• Oyo getting set to access Anchor Borrowers scheme, says Raji

• We released N1.8b to 8,757 beneficiaries in Ogun, CBN insists

• Ondo farmers, NIRSAL trade words over fraud allegation

Six years after the Federal Government launched the Anchor Borrowers Programme through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to assist in food production, the report card from the Southwest has revealed that some state governments expected to guarantee loans were reluctant to do so because they feared they would have to bear the burden should farmers default.

It was gathered that conditions attached to securing the loan did not favour Southwest vegetation, as the drafters of the conditions allegedly had northern farmers in mind. Stakeholders claimed inputs were released to farmers in Southwest at a time suitable for only northern farmers. They cited, for instance, that inputs were…