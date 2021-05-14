Nigerian farmers raise alarm as insecurity threatens food availability | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some stakeholders in the agriculture sector have appealed to the Federal Government to intensify efforts in curbing banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, as these can threaten food security.

The stakeholders made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

They noted that the recent increase in kidnapping and banditry had made a lot of farmers run from their farmlands in search of safe hideouts.

Mr Paul Ikonne, Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) said there was need to urgently address the insecurity challenges in the country in order to overcome challenge of food shortage.

Ikonne noted that dialogue remained critical in addressing issues of insecurity and herders, adding that a peaceful dialogue between farmers and herders would prevent future clashes.

”I believe that the herders want their cattle to be healthy so they can sell and make profit. What this…