Putin vows response after ally probed for treason in Ukraine | The Guardian Nigeria News

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on May 14, 2021. – Vladimir Putin on May 14, 2021 said Moscow would “respond” after a Ukrainian court placed the Kremlin chief’s close ally under house arrest in a treason case. (Photo by Sergei ILYIN / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow would respond in a timely fashion after the Kremlin chief’s close ally in Ukraine was placed under house arrest in a treason case.

“Taking into account all the threats that are being created for us, we will have to respond to this properly and in a timely fashion,” Putin said at a meeting of his security council, apparently referring to the prosecution of Viktor Medvedchuk, a Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian lawmaker.

He added that Ukraine was clearly carrying out a “clean-up of the political landscape”.

On Thursday, a court in Ukraine placed Medvedchuk on house…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

