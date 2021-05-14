Record-hunting Lewandowski leaves Bayern Munich training early | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is one short of the Bundesliga’s all-time goal record with two games left, broke off team training early on Thursday, the club has confirmed.

Lewandowski has scored 39 league goals this season – one short of Gerd Mueller’s Bundesliga record of 40 set in 1971/71.

However, Bayern’s star striker only trained for 40 minutes on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s away match at Freiburg.

In a statement, Bayern said Lewandowski “trained a little shorter than the rest of the team” because of his workload having been sidelined for three weeks in April by a knee injury.

However, German daily Bild reported the star striker suddenly…