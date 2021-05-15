99 pharmacies, 325 patent medicine shops sealed over misconduct | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), yesterday announced that it has sealed a total of 424 medicine shops in Abuja.

This followed tour of some parts of the Federal Capital Territory by the Pharmaceutical Inspection Committees (PICs).

The committee alongside that of Patent and Propriety Medicines Vendors Licence (PPMVL) were set up by PCN to monitor the activities of medicine shops with the aim of ensuring that they operate within the law.

At the end of one-week enforcement exercise in Abuja, it stated that a total of 644 premises comprising 216 pharmacies and 428 patent medicine shops were visited out of which 424 premises comprising 99 pharmacies and 325 patent medicine shops were sealed for various offences.

The Registrar of the body, Pharmacist Elijah Mohammed, who disclosed this yesterday listed some of the offences to include poor storage and sanitary conditions, dispensing of ethical products without the supervision of pharmacist as well as failure to renew premises…