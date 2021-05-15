Big win for Aderogba’s about a boy at Nollywoodweek festival | The Guardian Nigeria News

The movie by first time director Diji Aderogba, About A Boy, was on Sunday in Paris, France named winner of the audience appreciation award, known as the Prix du Public at the 2021 edition of the Nollywoodweek Film Festival in Paris.

The festival streamed all the films selected exclusively online for the first time in its 8-year history. However, it was About a Boy, a story about the psychological games played between a writer and his muse, that received the highest honor at the film festival.

The announcement of the winning film marked the culmination of this diet of the festival, where 15 feature-length and 18 short films — from Africa and the African Diaspora — were showcased to a global audience. ‘’We were delighted to see that the global audience showed up to support and celebrate Nigerian talent and ingenuity in film-making’’ Festival Director Nadira Shakur said, adding ‘’this year we showcased films from the rest of the continent and the Diaspora and…